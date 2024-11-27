Clark Estates Inc. NY Lowers Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Western Union by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Western Union by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 31.1% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

