Clifford Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.47% of KLX Energy Services worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 12.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 90.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 244.12%. The company had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

