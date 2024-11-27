Clifford Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,293 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up 2.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.36% of DXC Technology worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 352.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 487,072 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,483,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,141,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 124.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 91,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

