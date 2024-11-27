Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $15.94 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.2% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $372.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

