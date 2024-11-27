Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,940 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 24.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,479,000 after buying an additional 2,493,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This represents a 13.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,741 shares of company stock valued at $781,520. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

