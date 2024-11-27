Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Insider Peter Davey Buys 35,144 Shares

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) insider Peter Davey acquired 35,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,044.84 ($11,068.08).

Clover Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Clover alerts:

Clover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 17th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Clover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Clover Company Profile

Clover Corporation Limited engages in the business of manufacturing, refining, and sale of tuna oil and encapsulated products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) tuna oils under the Nu-Mega HiDHA brand name for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; and cold pressed and refined tuna oils under the Ocean Gold brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.