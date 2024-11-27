Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd (ASX:CEH) Insider Edward Haslingden Purchases 200,000 Shares

Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd (ASX:CEH – Get Free Report) insider Edward Haslingden bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,800.00 ($57,662.34).

