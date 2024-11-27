Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cochlear to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
