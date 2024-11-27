Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cochlear to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.44. 7,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $85.33 and a twelve month high of $115.85.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

