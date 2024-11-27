Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.39% of Colliers International Group worth $101,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 93.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $264,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $156.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

