Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Comcast by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 7,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 400,203 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

