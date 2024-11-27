Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s current price.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CODI stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $582.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,688.66. This trade represents a 2.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 135,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $3,118,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,456,197 shares in the company, valued at $171,865,340.85. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 190.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

