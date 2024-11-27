Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CON opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $489.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,672,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

