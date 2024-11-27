ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Up 225.0% in November

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. 1,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

