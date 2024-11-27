Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 881,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,141 shares during the quarter. Constellium accounts for about 5.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,729,000 after buying an additional 484,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 46.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,137 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Constellium by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 119,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 83,112 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 109,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,221 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Constellium Stock Up 0.6 %

CSTM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 117,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.47%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

