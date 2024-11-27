Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Declares GBX 2.10 Dividend

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

LON:CORD traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.13). 1,115,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,674. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.13). The company has a quick ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £689.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.95.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

