Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $537,000 Holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of JAKKS Pacific worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 29.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 116,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 34.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CFO John Louis Kimble sold 48,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,332,747.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,925.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JAKKS Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.36. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $321.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

