Corsair Capital Management L.P. Makes New $146,000 Investment in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aware by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aware in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AWRE opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Aware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

