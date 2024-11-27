Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Trading Up 7.5% – Here’s Why

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 1,376,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,295,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,580.06. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,885 shares of company stock valued at $102,815 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,405,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after buying an additional 254,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coursera by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after buying an additional 63,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 199,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Coursera by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,690,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

