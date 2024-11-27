Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.
Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ CVLG opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $774.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $61.54.
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.89 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CVLG
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Covenant Logistics Group
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Gold vs. Silver: Profit Opportunities in the Widening Spread
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Semler Stock Surges Over 130% in November: A New Bitcoin Play?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.