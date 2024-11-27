Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in monday.com by 13.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $293.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.52. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.