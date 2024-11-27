CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 33,737 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS FMAR opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.