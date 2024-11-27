CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $31,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 909,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,535,000 after buying an additional 177,434 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,074,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,274,000 after acquiring an additional 161,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,578,000 after acquiring an additional 850,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 830,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

