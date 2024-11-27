CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $21.12 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 0.7% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,935,000 after acquiring an additional 371,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,712,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,355 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,776,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.32 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $161.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

