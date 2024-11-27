CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 18,719 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

