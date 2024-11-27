CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 39,178 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,178 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after acquiring an additional 689,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after buying an additional 530,610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 624,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 368,596 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,620,000 after buying an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

