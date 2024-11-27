CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 46 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $460.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $469.39. The stock has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 20.23 EPS for the current year.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.00.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

