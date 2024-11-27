CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,867 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of CRH worth $103,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,155,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,618,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,188,000 after acquiring an additional 431,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CRH by 36,503.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,752 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 103.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CRH by 35.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,238,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.