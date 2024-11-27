Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) COO Jeff E. Knight Sells 501 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $28,316.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,427.56. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after purchasing an additional 814,360 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,764,000 after purchasing an additional 885,876 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,793,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

