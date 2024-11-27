Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) COO Jeff E. Knight Sells 501 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $28,316.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,427.56. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.62.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
