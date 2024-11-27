Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0927 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of CRT stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.53. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

