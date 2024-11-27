Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,300 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $458,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 491,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,119.66. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $153,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $289,732.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $447,695.36.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $196,889.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $35,126.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $139,021.52.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 2.4 %

Legacy Housing stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth about $1,532,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

