Cynosure Group LLC Buys New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,557 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKS. UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.4 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $212.28 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.78 and a 200-day moving average of $210.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

