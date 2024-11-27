Cynosure Group LLC Decreases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 181.2% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,456,446.95. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $21,901,887 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.9 %

FICO opened at $2,381.76 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,067.36 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,064.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,735.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

