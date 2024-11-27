Cynosure Group LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for about 0.7% of Cynosure Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $537,674,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,641.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,694,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,589,000 after buying an additional 1,596,996 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEV. Oppenheimer started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.16.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $339.00 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $357.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.36 and its 200 day moving average is $217.76.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.