Cynosure Group LLC Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $408.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $294.34 and a one year high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

