D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.27% of Crane NXT worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CXT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 742,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 114,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
Crane NXT Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CXT stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Crane NXT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on CXT. Baird R W raised shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
