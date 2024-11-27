D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 135 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 795,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after purchasing an additional 550,750 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 171.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 157,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

