D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 8,232 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $139.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.21. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

