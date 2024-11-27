Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3166 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

