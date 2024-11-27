Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,190.48. This trade represents a 64.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,445. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $574.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $514.51 and a 200-day moving average of $460.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.43 and a twelve month high of $577.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

