Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 364.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121,853 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 129.34%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

