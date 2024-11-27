Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.03. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

