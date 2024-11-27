Daniel Kim Halyk Buys 3,143 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, with a total value of C$36,301.65.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$36,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$5,640.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$4,600.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 4,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:TOT opened at C$11.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.63. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.36 and a 52-week high of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

