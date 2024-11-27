Darryll E. Dewan Sells 51,913 Shares of TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) CEO Darryll E. Dewan sold 51,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $428,282.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,040.50. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TSS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSSI opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.91. TSS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

