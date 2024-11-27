David Van Ludwig Sells 10,000 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $16,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,017,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,490.77. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $16,100.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.19. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
