David Van Ludwig Sells 10,000 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) insider David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $16,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,017,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,490.77. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $16,100.00.

Heritage Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.19. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Global

Heritage Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

Featured Articles

