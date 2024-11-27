Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.77 and last traded at $41.77. 30,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 50,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

