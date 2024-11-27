Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2024

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVGGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.77 and last traded at $41.77. 30,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 50,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.