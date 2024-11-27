Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,899,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,529,429 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.69% of Dell Technologies worth $1,410,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 674.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 174,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after buying an additional 152,076 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,724,000 after buying an additional 169,681 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 389.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 280.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.97. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

