Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

