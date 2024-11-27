Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.
Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %
Dell Technologies stock opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies
In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
