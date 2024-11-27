Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Melius Research from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Melius Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.

NYSE:DELL traded down $17.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,949,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093,322. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after purchasing an additional 699,204 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

