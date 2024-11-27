DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1,028.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,022 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,690,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 132.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 22,572 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 469.4% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

DexCom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,431 shares of company stock worth $399,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

