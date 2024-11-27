DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $258.00 at Truist Financial

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $256.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.62.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,699. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $120.39 and a 1-year high of $239.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $473,945,000 after buying an additional 27,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after buying an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,782 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $217,169,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 102,609 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

